Italy's Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni speaks to reporters at the close of the G7 Finance Ministers and central bank governors summit at Hartwell House in Aylesbury, southern England May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yui Mok/POOL

ROME The euro zone sovereign debt crisis is largely over and bond yields in the region are close to levels that are justified by national economic conditions, the deputy governor of Italy's central bank said on Tuesday.

The yield differential between Italian benchmark bonds and safer German Bunds stands at around 2.8 percentage points, far below peaks of 5.5 points in late 2011 but still well above the level of most of the last decade.

"The sovereign debt crisis is to a large extent over," Salvatore Rossi said at a conference in Milan.

"Spreads have largely returned close to the levels where, according to technical analyses, they would be if they depended on purely national factors."

Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni, Rossi's predecessor at the Bank of Italy, has said on several occasions that Italy's bond yields should come down further.

