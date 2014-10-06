Owner of Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding, billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal attends the traditional Saudi dance known as 'Arda', which was performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayez Nureldine/Pool

LONDON Euro Disney (EDLP.PA) said its second largest investor, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, has yet to decide whether to take part in the 420 million-euro (328.98 million-pound) rights issue which it announced on Monday.

The company earlier said the rights isse, backed by Walt Disney (DIS.N), its biggest shareholder, with a 40 percent stake, as part of a 1 billion-euro refunding plan which also includes a debt restructuring.

The Saudi prince has a 10 percent stake.

"I spoke to the Prince this morning, he welcomed the transaction but he hasn't yet taken a stand on which way he wants to go, he'll be coming back to us in about a week's time," the group's chief financial officer, Mark Stead, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)