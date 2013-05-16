FTSE edges up as Babcock, GKN gain
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
ROME The European Central Bank should operate in a way to help euro zone exporters that are being hurt by a currency which is over-valued, European Commissioner for Industry Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.
"The euro is too strong for our companies," Tajani told reporters at a conference in Rome.
"Europe needs an ECB which is more like the Federal Reserve, it needs an ECB that manages the currency bearing in mind the need to help our exports," Tajani said.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)
LONDON Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
LONDON Nissan wants the British government to help it source more components in Britain to ensure the carmaker complies with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the European Union's customs union.