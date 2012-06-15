Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
ROME German President Joachim Gauck said on Friday that Germany had no interest in splitting up the euro zone into stronger and weaker members and he had never heard members of the federal government discuss such an option.
Speaking at a news conference in Rome with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano, Gauck said a core group of stronger states was "the worst scenario" that could emerge from the euro zone debt crisis.
"I have never heard members of the federal government discuss a two-speed Europe," he said according to an Italian interpreter's translation of his comments.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones)
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
NEW YORK Washington state’s attorney general has promised to uncover "what truly motivated" President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, an approach that could prompt a rare public examination of how a U.S. president makes national security decisions.
LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the Punjab provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed at least 13 people and wounded 83 others on Monday, a senior police official said.