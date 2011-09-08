LONDON The euro slipped to a session low and German Bund futures hit a session high on Thursday after the European Central Bank left interest rates on hold as widely expected.

The euro slipped to $1.4029 from $1.4056 to trade down 0.4 percent for the day, while the German Bund future extended gains after the decision and hit a session high of 136.87, up 72 ticks on the day.

Attention turns to ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet's press conference at 1:30 p.m., where he is widely expected to signal a halt to the central bank's tightening cycle and lower its inflation forecasts.

(Reporting by Neal Armstrong)