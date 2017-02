Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny speaks during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

DUBLIN Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny warned on Wednesday that the euro zone crisis had created a "real and present" sense of danger prompting people to question the future of the shared currency.

"There is a real and present sense of danger, with many openly suggesting that the very future of the currency as we know it is at stake," Kenny told parliament.

"The current climate of uncertainty puts what we have achieved at risk," he said.

