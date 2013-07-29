LONDON Euro zone money traders believe the European Central Bank will ease policy further and those expectations are keeping market interest rates low even though the excess cash that helped bring them down is ebbing away.

The European Central Bank took the unprecedented step on July 4 of committing to keep official rates low, or lower, for an extended period. Many in markets believe more unconventional moves to lower borrowing costs are in the pipeline, if not at its meeting on Thursday then within a few months.

If the ECB takes no action, its stated aim of injecting "downward bias" into interest rates could soon be questioned. The extra cash buffer that banks are carrying has been shrinking and is approaching 200 billion euros, the level which has historically put upward pressure on short-term rates. link.reuters.com/hep89t

Repayments of the three-year LTRO loans that the ECB handed out at the height of the crisis, and temporary factors such as tax payments by banks, have slashed the excess cash in the system to a third of what it was last year.

Excess liquidity, which can be broadly defined as banks' cash reserves above those required by the ECB, hit 230 billion euros last week, the lowest since mid-December 2011.

"Liquidity in the system is certainly heading towards a critical level," said Steven Major, global head of fixed income research at HSBC.

He expects the ECB to counter that with a 25-basis-point cut in its refinancing rate to 0.25 percent, or with new, very long-term loans with features that would make them more attractive than those now being repaid.

Such expectations are reflected in market rates. Despite the risk that excess cash may not be enough to keep rates low in coming months, forward overnight Eonia rates, which should rise to account for that possibility, remain close to the spot level.

Three-month Eonia starting in three months' time last traded at 0.11 percent, just 1 basis point above the spot rate. Six-month Eonia starting in six months is only 0.18 percent, closer to the ECB's zero percent deposit facility rate than its 0.50 percent refinancing rate.

In early December 2011, under similar liquidity conditions, and with markets also expecting further ECB easing, the spread between Eonia rates and the deposit rate across one-year forward curves was about 10 basis points higher than it is now.

REPAYMENTS

Whether markets are fully pricing in further easing or just attaching a significant probability to it is hard to tell, analysts say, partly because it is unclear whether "easing" would mean more detailed forward guidance, more liquidity injections or a deposit rate cut.

It is also difficult to predict the pace of future repayments and whether the 200 billion euro level would still drive Eonias higher or whether the trigger level is now lower.

"The argument that the market may be pricing further ECB action is accurate in part. The other part of the story is that the market also does not expect an acceleration in the trend of repayments," said Ralf Preusser, head of European rates research at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research.

He added that excess cash may not have a similar impact on Eonias as it had in 2011. Back then, the excess liquidity was held by a small number of large banks who could charge more for lending some of it. The ECB's liquidity injections made the excess cash more widely distributed to include smaller banks, reducing both supply and demand in money markets.

Markets will find out soon whether the 200 billion figure is still as important as it was in 2011.

Average weekly LTRO repayments have slowed each month, but with banks still having some 675 billion euros left to repay of the 1.18 billion taken, the excess is expected to fall further.

In July, repayments were just under 2 billion euros, down from about 3.5 billion in the previous two months and almost 8 billion in April. If they continue at a pace of 2 billion per week, all else being equal, excess cash would fall below 200 billion in November.

Alexander Wojt, fixed income analyst at Nordea, said if the threshold is not crossed this year, then it is very likely it will be crossed in early 2014.

"If banks repay a lot of money and the short end goes up, then the ECB will be under pressure," he said.

($1 = 0.7539 euros)

(Graphic by Marius Zaharia and Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)