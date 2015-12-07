A woman holds a 20 and 50 Euro bank notes in front of an ATM in this illustration picture taken in Bern January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Hodel

LONDON Goldman Sachs, one of the most bearish banks on the euro's outlook, scaled back its forecasts for the single currency on Monday, saying it no longer expects it to fall below parity with the dollar next year.

The U.S. investment bank, which also raised its 2017 outlook for the euro, revised its forecasts because the European Central Bank's deflation-fighting stimulus package last week wasn't as bold as it had expected.

Goldman now sees the euro at $1.07, $1.05 and $1.00 in three, six and 12 months, respectively, up from $1.02, $1.00 and $0.95 previously. It also raised its end-2017 forecast to $0.90 from $0.80.

"What mattered last week was whether the ECB sent a message ... that signaled a sense of urgency over the need to confront low inflation. It did not," Goldman's head of currency research Robin Brooks said in a note published on Monday, adding that the bank was "reluctant" to do this.

The ECB last week cut its deposit rate for banks by 10 basis points to -0.3 percent and extended its quantitative easing bond purchase programme by six months to March 2017.

The euro soared on the news, chalking up its biggest one-day rise since March 2009 and third biggest in history. It was last trading at $1.0825.

The median 12-month euro forecast in the latest Reuters FX poll is $1.04.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)