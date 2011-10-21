HELSINKI EU Commissioner Olli Rehn urged euro area countries to put aside their differences and tackle the bloc's sovereign debt crisis, saying debt-laden Greece's economic situation has worsened.

"In the summer we said Greece's debt sustainability was on the razor edge. Now it has worsened based on various measurements," the Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner said in an interview published on Friday in Finnish business daily Kauppalehti.

Euro area finance ministers will meet on Friday and European leaders will convene for a high-profile summit on Sunday to tackle the sovereign debt crisis that began in Greece and now threatens to drag down Italy, Spain and even France.

The leaders are expected to also discuss increasing private investors' participation in Greece's bailout.

"The commission prefers voluntary -- and first of all controlled restructuring," Rehn said.

France and Germany said on Thursday no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest. ** For the latest news on Europe's debt crisis, see

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)