MOSCOW Italy's emergency package of fiscal reforms will probably fail to keep its cost of borrowing on financial markets at affordable rates and the country faces the risk of a debt default and departure from the euro zone if more aggressive action is not taken, economist Nouriel Roubini predicted on Saturday.

Roubini, made famous by predictions of the 2008-09 global banking crisis and worldwide recession that saw him nicknamed "Dr Doom," also said Greece, Portugal and Spain were at risk of being ejected from the currency union.

"I would think that in the next 12 months there is a high likelihood that 'Plan A' for Italy is not going to work," Roubini told Reuters Television in an interview in Moscow.

"Italy might be forced into a debt restructuring and down the line may be forced into an exit from the euro zone."

Italy, with debts of 1.9 trillion euros ($2.5 trillion), has replaced Greece at the centre of the region's financial crisis as bond markets pushed it to the brink of needing a bailout that the euro zone cannot afford.

The country's parliament was on Saturday set to approve austerity measures, triggering the formation of an emergency government.

"It is highly likely that Italy is going to lose market access, that is not be able to regain it," said Roubini, who spoke on the sidelines of a financial conference organised by Sberbank, Russia's largest bank.

BAILOUT FUND A "JOKE"

The European Central Bank has intervened to buy Italian bonds in large amounts but, with the support of Germany, has balked at acting as a lender of last resort.

Roubini said that the 440-billion-euro European Financial Stability Facility, the bailout fund set up by the euro zone to backstop its sovereign borrowers was a "joke."

The same applied to a proposed special purpose vehicle that would leverage up the EFSF's lending capacity to 1 trillion euros, he said, while the International Monetary Fund may not be able to provide sufficient financial support.

"If the ECB is not going to be the lender of last resort ... at that point, after you've patched together a limit of IMF money and European money, and that isn't enough ... Italy might be forced into a debt restructuring and down the line may be forced into an exit from the euro zone," Roubini said.

He said it was "highly likely" that Greece would exit the euro zone in the next 12 to 18 months, while Portugal "is a basket case like Greece is."

"They are small enough that if Italy and Spain are ring-fenced, and you let them out, you can do it in an semi-orderly way," he said. "If Italy and or Spain were to exit, then that is effectively a breakup of the euro zone."

(Reporting by Kiryl Sukhotski, Writing by Megan Davies, Editing by Douglas Busvine)