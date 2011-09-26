Euro-zone governments are more likely to ease the funding crisis through a "Euro TARP" capital injection of up to 150 billion euros, said J.P. Morgan Securities, which estimated the sector faces a capital shortfall of 148 billion euros.

Policymakers have been debating over the possibility of the European Central Bank and the European Financial Stability Facility mimicking the U.S. government's Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) to restore confidence in banking and ease the sovereign debt crisis.

"Euro-TARP is in our view the best risk-reward medicine for opening the Eurobank funding market," JP Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note to clients.

"We see the capital injection through mandatory convertibles as the best instrument rather than preferred or contingent capital," the analyst said.

In a separate report, UBS analysts said they expect some form of intervention from the European Central Bank (ECB) and a euro zone guarantee scheme for bank term debt or a Euro TARP to provide "sticking plasters for the system."

"Implementing such a system may well require external discipline," UBS analysts said.

CAPITAL WOES

Overall Eurobanks require 112-148 billion euros of capital assuming higher current market implied sovereign haircuts of 60 percent for Greece, 40 percent for Portugal and Ireland and 20 percent for Italy and Spain, estimated JP Morgan's Abouhossein.

The top 28 Eurobanks require at least 45 billion euros of capital to meet 2012 capital requirements for globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs), Abouhossein said.

To mitigate the risks of another financial crisis G-SIBs will now be forced to keep more capital on their books.

France could lead a capital injection across all French Banks with 10 billion euros of capital required as absolute minimum, Abouhossein said.

JP Morgan retained its defensive long-term view of UBS, HSBC, Swedbank, DnBNor, Erste and Deutsche Bank.

(Reporting by Rachel Chitra and Tenzin Pema; Editing by Don Sebastian)