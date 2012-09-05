Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
FRANKFURT The cost of breaking up the euro zone could be somewhere between 1.3 trillion euros ($1.63 trillion) and 3.3 trillion euros, while keeping the single currency bloc together could be no less costly, HVB Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said on Wednesday.
To date, the rescue of the euro zone has cost 700 billion euros, said Weimer, whose bank is the German unit of Italy's Unicredit.
"Although a breakup is costly, muddling through will be just as expensive, and with every week, it gets more expensive," Weimer told the annual Banks in Transition conference in Frankfurt.
($1 = 0.7961 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick; edkiting by James Jukwey)
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.