WARSAW The controlling shareholder in Polish wholesaler and distributor Eurocash ERCS.WA has sold a 7 percent stake to institutional investors for 365 million zlotys (70 million pounds), market sources told Reuters.

Luiz Amaral, who held 51 percent of Eurocash and is also its chief executive, at first wanted to sell 5 percent and increased the offer in response to demand, people familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.

Bookrunners running the sale closed the books at 38 zlotys per share, 11.6 percent below Tuesday's close. By 1309 GMT, Eurocash shares were down 8.8 percent to 39.22 zlotys.

Sources told Reuters that Amaral was selling the shares to increase the stock's liquidity on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and make it easier for it to join Poland's large-cap index .WIG20.

In June, Eurocash shares became part of the MSCI Poland Standard Index.

Eurocash is Poland's second-largest distributor of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), after Portugal's Jeronimo Martins. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)