WARSAW The controlling shareholder in Polish wholesaler and distributor Eurocash ERCS.WA has sold a 7 percent stake to institutional investors for 365 million zlotys (70 million pounds), Eurocash said in a statement.

Luiz Amaral, who held 51 percent of Eurocash and is also its chief executive, initially planned to sell 5 percent but increased the offer in response to demand, people familiar with the transaction said earlier on Wednesday.

Bookrunners handling the sale closed the books on the deal at 38 zlotys per share, 11.6 percent below Tuesday's close. Eurocash shares were down 10 percent on Wednesday, trading at 38.75 zlotys/share.

Eurocash said that Amaral, who is Portuguese, was selling the shares to increase the stock's liquidity on the Warsaw Stock Exchange .WIG20.

In June, Eurocash shares became part of the MSCI Poland Standard Index.

Eurocash is Poland's second-largest distributor of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), after Portugal's Jeronimo Martins.

