Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
WARSAW The controlling shareholder in Polish wholesaler and distributor Eurocash ERCS.WA has sold a 7 percent stake to institutional investors for 365 million zlotys (70 million pounds), Eurocash said in a statement.
Luiz Amaral, who held 51 percent of Eurocash and is also its chief executive, initially planned to sell 5 percent but increased the offer in response to demand, people familiar with the transaction said earlier on Wednesday.
Bookrunners handling the sale closed the books on the deal at 38 zlotys per share, 11.6 percent below Tuesday's close. Eurocash shares were down 10 percent on Wednesday, trading at 38.75 zlotys/share.
Eurocash said that Amaral, who is Portuguese, was selling the shares to increase the stock's liquidity on the Warsaw Stock Exchange .WIG20.
In June, Eurocash shares became part of the MSCI Poland Standard Index.
Eurocash is Poland's second-largest distributor of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), after Portugal's Jeronimo Martins.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jane Merriman)
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.