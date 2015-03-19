Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the return of growth and a fall in unemployment levels in the euro zone showed much progress had been made in the bloc, but that the debt crisis had not been completely overcome.
"We have shown what can be achieved with decisive action (in member states) and European solidarity, but we have not overcome the crisis on a sustainable basis for the long term," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house before an EU summit in Brussels.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown, Michelle Martin; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.