BERLIN Countries sharing the euro should have a full-time chairman, the head of the currency zone's monthly meetings of finance ministers said according to a German newspaper report.

Without citing its sources, business daily Financial Times Deutschland said in a report to be published on Friday that Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker will propose the idea in the coming days.

The veteran Luxembourg prime minister, who has been an EU deal-broker for two decades, would be ready to give up his Eurogroup job and concentrate on his national portfolio, the report added.

Euro zone countries will discuss proposals for deeper euro zone integration at a summit in October. Germany and France have already proposed European Council President Herman Van Rompuy chair regular summits for countries in the bloc.

