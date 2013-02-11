Cyprus's Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly talks to European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi (R) during an euro zone finance ministers meeting at the European Union Council in Brussels February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Monday to order a private study of how Cyprus implements anti-money laundering laws as a condition for a emergency loans for the Mediterranean island, but did not go into any other details of the bailout.

"Tonight where Cyprus is concerned we zoomed in on the issue of anti-money laundering and didn't go into any possible, or not possible, elements of a programme so I can't go into these elements with you," Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the talks, said.

"We agreed that an independent assessment conducted by a private sector firm is required and we requested the Troika and Cyprus to agree on the terms of reference for such an assessment within a week," he said.

The ministers also discussed the euro's exchange rate, but concluded the debate belonged more with the finance ministers and central bankers of the world's 20 biggest developing and developed economies -- the G20 -- later this week in Moscow.