BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers did not specifically discuss the announcement of France that it would not honour its commitments to cut the budget deficit, the ministers' chairman said, but made clear Paris had to stick observe EU budget rules like others.

It is under those EU budget rules, called the Stability and Growth Pact, which set a limit of 3 percent of GDP on budget deficits, that France was obliged to cut its shortfall below that ceiling by 2015.

Yet French Finance Minister Michel Sapin announced on Wednesday that his country would only meet that goal in 2017.

"The French budget was not specifically discussed," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs meetings of euro zone ministers, told a news conference.

"There is a broad consensus that the Stability and Growth Pact serves as an anchor of confidence in the EU. There is a clear sense of responsibility that the credibility that we gained through hard work during the crisis needs to be preserved," he said.

"Therefore we all agreed that we would stick to the rules and growth friendly consolidation strategy will continue and any flexibility issues should be of course within the existing rules," he said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)