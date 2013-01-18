FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is an enthusiastic supporter of Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem's bid for the chairmanship of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, Schaeuble's spokeswoman said on Friday.
"Our minister has backed the Dutch candidate very positively since the start of the year. We're confident a joint decision will be reached on Monday," said spokeswoman Marianne Kothe.
Ministers are expect to decide on Monday who will replace outgoing chairman Jean-Claude Juncker. Kothe said she did not know of any candidates other than frontrunner Dijsselbloem.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
LONDON Tourists are heading back to Europe, and the recovery is showing up in everything from rising hotel bookings to tax-free shopping and air traffic, leading to a brighter earnings outlook for travel and leisure companies.