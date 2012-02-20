BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers and officials arrived on Monday to discuss a second bailout package for Greece. They were expected to approve a package of aid to draw a line under months of turmoil that has shaken the currency bloc. But technical issues remained outstanding before the meeting.

Following are comments by ministers and officials before the talks:

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

ON PROSPECTS FOR A GREECE DEAL ON MONDAY:

"I would like to assume that we can reach final and concluding negotiations today. The Greek side has fulfilled many preparatory efforts we had demanded. We have to conclude today, there's no more time to waste.

"There are still questions as to how much the public sector can contribute and how we will handle the issue of private creditors in detail, and we will have to talk about the total volume of the second programme. We can't exceed 130 billion."

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

ON GREEK EFFORTS:

"Greece has obviously made significant efforts, and now we need to continue the work and that the entirety of the elements, particularly furnished by the other parties, are also put into place."

GREEK FINANCE MINISTER EVANGELOS VENIZELOS

ON HOPES FOR A DEAL ON MONDAY:

"We are here, ready to conclude today this long process on the new Greek programme, and also we are ready to initiate the official procedure on the PSI (private sector involvement). I am optimistic, but in any case we need the clear political approval from the Eurogroup."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

ON PROSPECTS FOR AN AGREEMENT ON MONDAY:

"If there weren't anything to discuss we wouldn't have a meeting...Today we are aiming to finalise the decision on a new rescue package for Greece. The state secretaries have prepared it well but there are still some details we have to talk about.

"We still need clarity on the involvement of private creditors about a programme to make sure that Greece will not exceed a debt level of 120 percent of GDP by the year 2020. There is still some work to do and we have to make sure that the programme is implemented. I'm confident."

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunet, Ben Deighton AND Charlie Dunmore. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)