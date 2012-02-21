BRUSSELS Greece intends to launch a bond swap with the private sector aimed at reducing its debts by more than 100 billion euros from Wednesday, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday.

"From tomorrow morning, we start this procedure, which we expect to be effectively completed, in its biggest part, in the second week of March and fully and formally completed in the first week of April," he told reporters.

The private sector bond swap is part of a series of operations that Greece is carrying out under a new, 130 billion euro financing agreement with the euro zone and IMF that aims to cut its debt-to-GDP ratio from 160 percent to 120 percent by 2020.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Luke Baker)