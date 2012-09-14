NICOSIA Euro zone finance ministers are to discuss on Friday at informal talks in Cyprus if Spain should ask for financial support after the announcement of the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme brought Madrid's borrowing costs sharply lower.

Below are comments from ministers made before the meeting.

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER

"The institutional decisions on the one hand about the esm and on the other hand on ECB's bond purchases have resulted in significant relief."

ON GREECE:

"The decision whether we pay out money to Greece will only be made in October.

"I believe Greece has presented a very ambitious budget and has to implement certain measures in relation to this budget. We will give Greece the time they need for that, there will probably be no more money though.

ON SPAIN:

"We will get a report on the amount the Spanish banks actually need and secondly how big the progress is that they've made.

I don't currently expect (a Spanish bailout request) but we would be prepared for all possible phenomena. We are well prepared. We will discuss the implementation of the ESM. Europe is stabilised."

ON BANKING UNION

"We need central European banking supervision that is the same for all. Who will implement it operationally and practically will be up for discussion. I don't want to wait until we have an infrastructure on a European level with thousands of civil servants, which can then oversee thousands of banks."

DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JAN KEES DE JAGER

"What is very important is that Spain show markets its commitment and determination to reform and that it will implement the austerity measures necessary to convince markets.

Spain is on the right track, but it has to convince markets, it has to continue on that path.

If there is any support for Spain, there will be conditions, yes."

SPANISH FINANCE MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

Asked about the conditionality of a bailout for Spain, De Guindos said:

"It is much more important to meet our public deficit targets and comply with our program of reform than a potential rescue."

"The fundamental question here is to establish the conditions under which there could be an intervention of the ECB on the secondary market. I believe that's what we will do today, although it will be in a generic way and not directly in relation to Spain."

Asked about the conditionality of a rescue, he said:

"Right now, the general approach is that the conditions already existing for Spain of reducing the deficit and implementing our program of reforms, for which we will make strong announcements in the next few days, are the basic question."

IRISH FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL NOONAN

Asked about progress on talks for direct bank recapitalisation:

"I have spoken with my French, German and Italian colleagues and they are understanding of the position. Of course first the troika must finalise their work and after that we'll be actively recruiting political support.

An arrangement which would have the direct recapitalisation of Spanish banks and applying that directly to Ireland is contingent on progress being made in Spain.

The other element is bilateral conversations with the European Central Bank and that is ongoing .. I'm not prepared to predict a time frame.

The real success of the Irish program isn't returning to the markets because I think we are proving we can do that... The real success is getting the economy going and getting people back to work and that is going to take more time."

Asked what he would like to see at this meeting from Spain:

"I'd like them to set out their position because it hasn't been clear over the summer what their position is."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

"I will inform (the ministers) about the verdict of the constitutional court and how we expect the conditions that the court has set for the coming into force of the ESM can be fulfilled quickly.

We have always said that once the troika report has been presented, we will discuss the necessary consequences together and decide but not now."

ON BANKING UNION:

"I made clear in Germany's Bundestag what the concerns are. My concern is always that you run the danger of creating expectations, also among financial market participants, that you then cannot fulfil.

I don't see that there can be direct recapitalisation through the European Stability Mechanism already by January 1. Aside from that you have to remember … even when you have a European banking supervision, the member state in question not only has to apply for bank recapitalisation, but also has to agree the Memorandum of Understanding with its appropriate macroeconomic agreements. Conditionality is not invalidated."

ON COURT RULING ON ESM:

"Any decision by the constitutional court and the ECB's governing board is helpful to make the euro more sustainable and of course the euro is sustainable."

GREEK FINANCE MINISTER IOANNIS STOURNARAS

"The mood is slightly better since the ECB's pledge for action, but still difficult. Greece will not be at the centre of discussion today, but we will take stock of the situation (in Greece)."

