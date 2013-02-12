BRUSSELS France insisted on Monday that euro zone finance officials should discuss the rising strength of the euro, but several ministers played down the issue and the G7 was expected to call for "market-determined" exchange rates.

Following are comments before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers:

CYPRUS FINANCE MINISTER VASSOS SHIARLY

"I would say that the bail-in of depositors is a grossly exaggerated possibility, unlikely to happen, we will not accept it under any circumstances and I don't think it creates any way forward."

"At the last meeting we have agreed there would be an MOU (memorandum of understanding) in March after the elections. We have managed to maintain a stable position in Cyprus, we have not requested any financial assistance from anybody, we are maintaining the fiscal as well as the borrowing needs of the country without any external assistance, we will continue to do so and I believe with the Eurogroup we will be able to find a solution and a programme by the end of March."

LUXEMBOURG FINANCE MINISTER LUC FRIEDEN

(On the euro)

"I find the question extremely interesting since a year ago, everyone was asking, at least people in Brussels, if the euro was going to survive. I note that today that certain people find the euro too strong. So it is the best sign that the euro exists, that the euro will survive, that the euro is a stable currency ... I am very glad that we have stabilised the euro ... (The euro's exchange rate) "doesn't worry me excessively."

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER

(On the strength of the euro)

"This is mainly decided by the market ... I find an artificial weakening unnecessary. We are in a good way now. In my view the excitement about the euro is unjustified right now."

(Reporting by Adrian Croft, Claire Davenport; Jan Strupczewski)