WROCLAW, Poland Here are comments from European Union finance ministers and officials meeting in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Friday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner also joined a part of the talks in Wroclaw.

Poland, which is not a member of the euro zone, holds the EU's rotating six-month presidency.

JACEK ROSTOWSKI, POLISH FINANCE MINISTER

(ON ECONOMIC GOVERNANCE)

"We are able to announce that we have reached a compromise regarding the package of six acts that will create the basis for future governance in the European Union.

"The compromise was reached this afternoon... based on a proposal ... put forward by the presidency.

"Agreement on all points of disagreement has been definitively reached and this is why we a have a significant certainty that these acts will be passed."

OLLI REHN, EU COMMISSIONER FOR ECONOMIC POLICY

(ON REFORM OF EU ECONOMIC GOVERNANCE)

"This package is especially important because it translates one of the lessons of the current crisis into concrete action. Prevention is always better and cheaper than correction.

It provides instruments to ... correct macroeconomic imbalances which was behind the crisis, for example, in Ireland. It is an extremely important reform by creating the foundation for further steps in deeper economic integration."

(ON ECONOMIC GROWTH IN EU)

"Recovery is stalling in the second half of this year but we do not forecast a recession in Europe."

"Some call for fiscal policy to further support economic activity. I do not think this is appropriate."

(ON EUROBONDS):

"The first step will be a feasibility study with the Commission in the course of this autumn. In this study we will assess alternatives for euro bonds and we will dig deep into the economic and legal issues connected to the possible introduction of euro bonds.

"For me a necessary condition of any possible introduction of euro bonds is a further reinforcement of economic governance in Europe, implying sustainability of public finances and sustainability of economic growth models in Europe.

"Otherwise euro bonds will turn into junk bonds and that will not benefit anybody."

(ON COLLATERAL ISSUE):

"Concerning collateral I refer to what Jean-Claude Juncker said previously. We are in progress and I trust we can soon get this issue out of the agenda."

(ON GREEK LOANS)

"The Greek government has expressed strong determination to meet commitments. This concerns fiscal targets, structural reforms and privatization."

"Our fiscal experts have been on the ground since Tuesday this week and we are shortly sending back our mission chiefs so that we will be prepared to work fully in order to conclude the review on the condition that Greece meets all the conditions.

"The conclusion of the review is only dependent on the political will and ability of the Greek government and parliament. If the conditions are met then technically we have all the chances of taking the decisions in the first part of October so as to disburse before mid-October for Greece."

JEAN-CLAUDE TRICHET, HEAD OF EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

(ON ECONOMIC GOVERNANCE PLANS)

"The final agreement that the troika has found is certainly something very important. For us, it is a very important step but we have to continue ... improving governance. We are observing tensions in sovereign risk in the EU area, which we consider part of global tensions. It calls for us being alert ... putting our house in order ...

(ON INFLATION PROJECTIONS)

"What has changed is that we have considered that the balance of risk was balanced and that we didn't have the upside risks that we have seen earlier. All that being said, I mentioned we had an anchoring of inflation expectations that was confirmed, was very, very solid, I have to say, and was preventing us from the materialization of risk of inflation as well as the risk of deflation."

"As regards the present situation, we draw the attention of all participants of the eurogroup that it was essential that all decisions taken both individually and collectively would be implemented fully and comprehensively and rapidly as has been committed by the heads of state government in all, absolutely all domains."

(GREECE)

"Speaking of Greece we are working in liaison with the Commission and the full substantiation of all targets that have been determined is essential. The fiscal measures and the structural reforms are of the essence. We insist very much on improving governance."

JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER, PRESIDENT OF EUROGROUP

(ON TALKS WITH GEITHNER)

"We (the euro zone ministers and Geithner) are committed to a strong and coordinated international response to these challenges (sovereign debt and fiscal sustainability). We are taking strong actions to maintain financial stability, restore confidence and support growth.

"There is a need for a concerted effort at the global level in support of strong sustainable and balanced growth."

"Fiscal consolidation remains a top priority for the euro area. In view of financial turbulence, we reconfirmed our determination to fully implement the decisions taken by the heads of state or government on the 21st of July."

"We reached agreement on the details of the pricing of future EFSF loans, which will be reduced to funding costs plus operational costs of EFSF."

(ON TALF):

"I don't think it would be wise for me to report from an informal meeting that we have with the Treasury Secretary. We are not discussing the expansion or increase of EFSF with a non-member of the euro area."

KLAUS REGLING, HEAD OF EFSF BAILOUT FUND

"We plan to go to the market during the fourth quarter of the year to mobilise about 7 billion euros to support the adjustment programmes in Ireland and Portugal."

"When the positions have been taken on Greece, of course the EFSF will get involved on that programme and I have no doubt that the EFSF will be able to mobilise the resources required."

GREEK FINANCE MINISTER EVANGELOS VENIZELOS

"We are on track to implement the programme. We believe that the implementation of the decision of the 21st of July is the unique way to go ahead - not only for Greece but for the euro zone as a whole."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

"We must solve the problems on both sides of the Atlantic to get stability in the financial markets, which is the main reason why we must fear a weakening of the global economy."

(On Euro Bonds)

"It is completely clear that we must solve our problems on the basis of existing treaties. Treaty changes take time."

(On Financial Transaction Tax):

"Could we not, with a such tax, stop the exaggeration in the markets, where, in the space of split seconds and with computer programmes, things happen quasi automatically, things that noone can understand and that are not always rational. Could we not push against that with such a tax system? The discussion is not over but we have made progress."

