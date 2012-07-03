ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Tuesday said an extra meeting of euro zone finance ministers may be needed to overcome doubts raised by Finland and the Netherlands about last week's summit deal to stem Italy and Spain's borrowing costs.

The finance ministers are due to meet on July 9 to hammer out the details after leaders agreed last week to allow Europe's rescue funds to be used in a "flexible and efficient manner" to lower government bond yields.

But Monti said a second meeting on July 20 may be needed to persuade all countries to sign up to the arrangement, which would apply only to countries that respected budget commitments but still faced pressure on their borrowing costs.

"We need to formulate (the deal) in the eurogroup on the 9th and maybe also on July 20 to crystallise and formalise everything with some countries like Finland and the Netherlands that are reluctant to embrace the mechanism to stabilise" sovereign bond yields, Monti told parliament.

"We will probably have to overcome some opposition," he added.

On Monday, the Finnish government told parliament that Helsinki and its Dutch allies would block the euro zone's permanent bailout fund from buying government bonds in secondary markets.

