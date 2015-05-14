EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc (ERM.L), the publisher of Euromoney magazine, reported first-half adjusted pretax profit above its forecast and said a strength in the dollar against the pound had a favourable impact on overseas profits.
The company said adjusted pretax profit was at 53.4 million pounds ($84.12 million) for the six months ended March 31 compared with 46 million pounds it estimated earlier. The profit was flat compared to last year.
Revenue rose 1 percent to 197.7 million pounds for the period.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.