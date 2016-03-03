A stock market operator Euronext's universal analyst works in the market services surveillance room center at the new Euronext headquarters at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

European exchange group Euronext (ENX.PA) said on Thursday it had no new listings in February due to highly volatile market conditions.

Global markets have been erratic recently amid worries about China's economy and falling oil and commodity prices.

Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, had nine new listings in February last year, that raised more than 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion).

The bourse operator last month reported a 26 percent jump in core earnings for 2015, beating estimates, thanks to strong listing activity and a rise in cash trading turnover.

Total capital raised in primary activity in 2015 rose to 12.4 billion euros from 52 new listings, against 11.2 billion euros in 2014 from 45 listings, the company said.

