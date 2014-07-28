'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
PARIS French film director Luc Besson was over $5 million (2.94 million pounds) richer on Monday after his film "Lucy" starring Scarlett Johansson as a woman with a super-powered brain topped the North American box office at the weekend.
Shares in film making company Europacorp, in which he holds a 44 percent stake or some 12.94 million shares, climbed 7.5 percent to 4.15 euros each, valuing his holding at 53.7 million euros, up by 3.75 million ($5.04 million) from Friday's stock market close.
"Lucy" collected $45 million at the weekend, Europacorp said in a statement, outmuscling "Hercules", which took in $29 million for second place.
Johansson plays a woman who can stop traffic and move objects with her mind after a drug planted in her body causes her brain to operate at abnormally high levels.
The special effects-laden movie was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, and made for a relatively inexpensive $40 million, according to the movie site Box Office Mojo.
Gilbert Dupont analyst Jean-Baptiste Sargeant said even though royalties would not come through for two or three years, "Lucy's" strong showing would have an instant image-related impact for Europacorp.
"It's simpler to attract big cinema names when you can leverage a success," he said.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.
NEW YORK Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.