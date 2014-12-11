A scale model of an Air Berlin passenger jet is displayed during the company's annual general meeting (AGM) near Stansted airport in southern England June 10, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

BERLIN Air Berlin (AB1.DE) is still a European airline despite the 29 percent stake held by Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways, Germany's transport ministry said on Thursday, meaning that in German eyes it should keep its European operating licence.

The German air transport authority will issue a ruling along those lines with supporting documents soon, the ministry said.

The European Commision is examining several foreign holdings in European airlines to see if they comply with rules for operating in Europe, including a Delta (DAL.N) stake in Britain's Virgin [VA.UL].

In order to obtain an operating licence in the EU as a European airline, a carrier must be more than 50 percent owned and "effectively controlled" by an EU state or EU citizens.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Maria Sheahan)