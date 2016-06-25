Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BRUSSELS Belgium arrested two people and charged them with "participating in activities of a terrorist group", federal prosecutors said on Saturday, part of wide-ranging investigations following the deadly attacks in Paris and Brussels that have been claimed by Islamic State.
The prosecution said in a statement police searched houses overnight in the towns of Verviers and Tournai. It identified the two arrested only as Arnaud C., born 1983, and E., a Belgian national. It gave no further details.
The prosecution statement made no reference to either the Paris or Brussels attacks that killed in 130 in the French capital last November and more than 30 in Belgium in March, 2016.
Last year, Belgium said it had dismantled an Islamic State cell in Verviers.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.