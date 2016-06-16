Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
BRUSSELS A Belgian court on Thursday cleared the extradition to France of two suspects under investigation in connection with Islamist militant attacks in Paris that killed 130 people last November, the Belgian government said.
A government statement said a Brussels appeals court "declared enforceable" European arrest warrants issued by France for Mohamed Amri and Ali Oulkadi.
The prime surviving suspect of the Nov. 13 Paris attacks is Salah Abdeslam, a French citizen who was born and raised in Belgium. He was captured in Brussels after a four-month manhunt on March 18 and handed over to France on April 27.
In May, France sought the extradition of Amri, who investigators say drove to Paris shortly after the attacks to fetch Abdeslam and bring him back to Belgium, and Oulkadi, a Frenchman who lived in Brussels and is accused of driving Abdeslam on Nov. 14.
The Paris bomb and shooting attacks were claimed by Islamic State, as were the bombings at Brussels airport and a metro station on March 22 that killed 32 people.
JAKARTA A former Indonesian president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, said on Wednesday he believed his telephone may have recently been illegally tapped by government agencies and he had sought an explanation from his successor, President Joko Widodo.
MOSCOW "Nit-picking" by the European Union is hampering completion of a deal between Russia and Hungary to expand the Paks nuclear power plant on the Danube river, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.