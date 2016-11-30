U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained six people on Wednesday suspected of links to a machete attack on two female police officers in August that was claimed by Islamic State.
Federal prosecutors said that during searches of eight houses in and near the city of Charleroi, several weapons were seized, some of them similar to the one used in the attack. A judge was to decide later on Wednesday whether to hold the six detained people longer.
A machete-wielding Algerian man yelling "Allahu Akbar!" (God is greatest) seriously wounded the two policewomen before being fatally shot in Charleroi outside the city's police headquarters on a Saturday in August.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack by the 33-year-old man a day later. Federal prosecutors are treating the case as terrorism.
Belgium and its capital Brussels, home to European Union institutions and the headquarters of NATO, are currently on a security alert level of three out of a maximum four, denoting a "serious, possible and probable" threat.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.