Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87
BERLIN Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel, has died at age 87, his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) said on Friday.
BRUSSELS Police searched houses around Brussels as part of an anti-terrorism investigation on Wednesday, the federal prosecutor's office said.
The operations were focused on about eight areas and were not linked to recent attacks in Brussels or Paris, a spokesman for the prosecutor added.
Suicide bombers killed 32 people at Brussels Airport and the city's metro system in March 2016.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday he is under investigation in a probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign - and seemed to assail the Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry.
MIAMI President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.