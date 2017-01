CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack by a machete-wielding man in Brussels that left two female police officers injured, the group's Amaq news agency said on Twitter.

A machete-wielding man yelling "Allahu Akbar!" (God is greatest) had injured two female police officers before being fatally shot in the Belgian city of Charleroi on Saturday.

