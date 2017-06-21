Syria says Israel strike kills civilians
BEURUT Israel said on Saturday it had targeted Syrian military installations after shells landed in the occupied Golan Heights but a Syrian military source said the Israeli strikes killed some civilians.
BRUSSELS Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Wednesday security forces would remain vigilant after a failed "terrorist attack" on a Brussels railway station, but there was no need to raise the nation's alert level to the maximum.
Michel, speaking after a meeting of the country's National Security Council, said there was no indication that another attack was imminent and the alert status would remain on three, the second highest level.
"We will not let ourselves be intimidated," he said. "We will go on living our lives as normally as possible."
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Alastair Macdonald)
GLASTONBURY, England Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn got a rock star reception at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, telling a headliner-sized crowd that millions of young people who voted for him would not be silenced or sidelined.
LONDON Britain's parliament was hit by a "sustained and determined" cyber attack on Saturday designed to identify weak email passwords, just over a month after a ransomware worm crippled parts of the country's health service.