BRUSSELS Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Wednesday security forces would remain vigilant after a failed "terrorist attack" on a Brussels railway station, but there was no need to raise the nation's alert level to the maximum.

Michel, speaking after a meeting of the country's National Security Council, said there was no indication that another attack was imminent and the alert status would remain on three, the second highest level.

"We will not let ourselves be intimidated," he said. "We will go on living our lives as normally as possible."

