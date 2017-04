People walk past a street memorial outside Maelbeek metro station in Brussels, a week after bomb attacks took place in the metro and at the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man walks past a street memorial outside Maelbeek metro station, a week after bomb attacks took place in the metro and at the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Workers clean a security camera on a platform after Maelbeek metro station reopened on Monday in Brussels, Belgium, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A commuter waits on a platform after the Maelbeek metro station reopened on Monday in Brussels, Belgium, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A passenger stands in front of a memorial for victims at Maelbeek metro station in Brussels, Belgium, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Brussels' Maelbeek metro station, a target in the attacks last month that killed 32 people, reopened on Monday under high security.

Standing guard outside and on the platforms, armed soldiers and security from Brussels' transport network patrolled the station near European Commission headquarters, where on March 22 a bomb was detonated on a rush-hour train, killing 16 people.

The blast came after suicide bombers had earlier struck Zaventem airport departure lounge in attacks claimed by Islamic State.

Commuters who returned to Maelbeek for the first time since the attacks on Monday morning were visibly moved.

"My heart is beating fast, I'm not feeling okay," said passenger Hanane Attar, who felt the blast in her office above the station on the day of the attacks. "It's quite emotional, very emotional."

Many stopped to read messages such as "All together" and "The greatest of all is love" written on a wall left by victims' families and survivors, who had visited the station in private.

The attacks in Brussels, home to the European Union and NATO headquarters, came four months after attacks in Paris killed 130 people. Links have been identified between the suspects in the two attacks.

(Reporting By Reuters Television in Brussels; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Larry King)