Syria says Israel strike kills civilians
BEURUT Israel said on Saturday it had targeted Syrian military installations after shells landed in the occupied Golan Heights but a Syrian military source said the Israeli strikes killed some civilians.
BRUSSELS Belgian federal prosecutors said on Tuesday that an explosion set off by a man in the central station of Brussels was being considered as a terrorist attack.
Federal prosecutors spokesman Eric Van der Sypt told reporters at a hastily arranged news conference near the station that he could not confirm if the attacker, who was shot by troops patrolling the station, was still alive, nor give any details about his identity.
"At about 8.30 p.m. there was an explosion in the central station, relatively small in size. The suspected perpetrator was neutralised by the soldiers present. We cannot confirm if the man is still alive or dead. There were no further victims. We are considering this as a terrorist attack," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop)
GLASTONBURY, England Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn got a rock star reception at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, telling a headliner-sized crowd that millions of young people who voted for him would not be silenced or sidelined.
LONDON Britain's parliament was hit by a "sustained and determined" cyber attack on Saturday designed to identify weak email passwords, just over a month after a ransomware worm crippled parts of the country's health service.