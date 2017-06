PARIS The counter-terrorism unit of the Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation on Tuesday, shortly after a man armed with a hammer attacked an officer outside the Notre Dame cathedral.

Police shot the assailant who was described as "neutralised" by the interior ministry.

A witness in a flat overlooking the site told BFM TV the attacker could be seen lying motionless on the ground. Armed police sealed off the area.

