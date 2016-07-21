French police secure a street as members of special forces carried out counter-terrorism swoop at different locations in Argenteuil, a suburb in northern Paris, France, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French police carried out counter-terrorism swoop in a region north of Paris on Thursday, police and justice officials said.

The swoop in the Argenteuil area north of the capital city was not directly connected to last week's deadly attack in the southern French costal city of Nice, the justice official said.

(Reporting by Gerard Bon and Chine Labbe; Writing by Brian Love)