U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
PARIS French police carried out counter-terrorism swoop in a region north of Paris on Thursday, police and justice officials said.
The swoop in the Argenteuil area north of the capital city was not directly connected to last week's deadly attack in the southern French costal city of Nice, the justice official said.
(Reporting by Gerard Bon and Chine Labbe; Writing by Brian Love)
PARIS French presidential frontunner Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were being questioned by investigators on Monday following press allegations that she was paid for fake jobs, a source close to the probe told Reuters.
MEXICO CITY Israel should apologise for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's praise for U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday, calling it an "aggression" against the country.