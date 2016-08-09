BERLIN German police arrested a 24-year-old Syrian refugee last Friday after receiving a tip that the man was planning a possible Islamic-motivated attack, state officials in North-Rhine Westphalia said on Tuesday.

"Investigations conducted thus far have found no evidence of a concrete threat," the state's interior ministry said in a statement.

The man, who was arrested in the neighbouring state of Rhineland-Palatinate, remains in police custody, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley, Sabine Ehrhard and Andrea Shalal)