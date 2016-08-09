Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
BERLIN German police arrested a 24-year-old Syrian refugee last Friday after receiving a tip that the man was planning a possible Islamic-motivated attack, state officials in North-Rhine Westphalia said on Tuesday.
"Investigations conducted thus far have found no evidence of a concrete threat," the state's interior ministry said in a statement.
The man, who was arrested in the neighbouring state of Rhineland-Palatinate, remains in police custody, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, Sabine Ehrhard and Andrea Shalal)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."