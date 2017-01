A screen grab taken from video footage shows a bullet casing lying in the street near to the Olympia shopping mall during a shooting rampage in Munich, Germany July 22, 2016. dedinac/Marc Mueller/Handout via REUTERS

BERLIN A ninth body was found about 1 km (0.6 mile) from the scene of the shooting attack at a Munich shopping centre, a police spokesman said late on Friday.

Authorities believe about 100 people witnessed the shooting, the spokesman said, adding that it was unclear if the attackers were still in the city or its surrounding areas.

