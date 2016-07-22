Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on Feb 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
LONDON Britain's Foreign Office said on Friday it was "urgently investigating" shootings in the southern German city of Munich.
Munich police said gunmen went on a shooting rampage in a shopping centre, killing and wounding many people. The police also reported eyewitness accounts of shooting in two other areas of Munich.
"We are urgently investigating an incident in Munich and stand ready to provide assistance to British Nationals," the Foreign Office said in a statement.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO Police were investigating a single suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people, with a second person who was arrested now considered a witness, authorities said on Monday.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to act as defender of Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.