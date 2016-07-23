Munich's deputy police chief Werner Feiler, police chief Hubertus Andra and spokeman da Gloria Martins (LtoR) address a news conference following a shooting rampage at the the Olympia shopping mal in Munich, Germany July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN The likely sole gunman in a deadly shooting in Munich was an 18-year-old German-Iranian who had both German and Iranian citizenship, Munich Police Chief Hubertus Andrae told reporters on Saturday.

He said the motive for the shooting was not clear, and despite earlier reports, there was no sign of any additional shooters involved in the incident.

The gunman killed nine people, including some youths, before apparently killing himself, Andrae said. Sixteen people were injured in the attack, including three who were in life-threatening condition and several children.

