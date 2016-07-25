Former U.N. chief Ban says not running for president of South Korea - media
SEOUL Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday he will not run to become president of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.
BERLIN A spokeswoman for Bavaria's police force said on Monday that it was unclear whether the 27-year-old Syrian man who set off a bomb outside a crowded music festival in the town of Ansbach was an Islamist or not.
German newspaper Die Welt had quoted Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann as saying: "My personal view is that it is unfortunately very likely that a real Islamist suicide attack took place here."
WASHINGTON Nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries temporarily barred from the United States by President Donald Trump's executive order may be blocked indefinitely, and others might be added to the list, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Tuesday.
MANILA The Philippine defence ministry asked President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday to issue an order for the military to play a role in his war on drugs, including granting troops powers to arrest "scalawag" police.