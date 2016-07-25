BERLIN A spokeswoman for Bavaria's police force said on Monday that it was unclear whether the 27-year-old Syrian man who set off a bomb outside a crowded music festival in the town of Ansbach was an Islamist or not.

German newspaper Die Welt had quoted Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann as saying: "My personal view is that it is unfortunately very likely that a real Islamist suicide attack took place here."

