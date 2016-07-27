BERLIN Bavarian police on Wednesday confirmed that there had been a detonation incident involving a suitcase near a migrant centre in Zirndorf, Germany, but said there had been no explosion and there was no danger to the surrounding area.

"No explosion, no injuries," police said on an official Twitter account. They said police forces were on the scene after the incident, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. local time (1215 GMT).

Police said in a statement a spray can in the suitcase may have exploded, adding that they were looking for the owners of the suitcase.

