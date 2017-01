Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Maximov/Pool

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian premier Horst Seehofer over Friday's deadly shooting in Munich, Russian news agencies quoted the Kremlin as saying.

An 18-year-old German-Iranian gunman who apparently acted alone opened fire near a busy shopping mall in Munich on Friday evening, killing at least nine people in the third attack on civilians in Western Europe in eight days.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by John Stonestreet)