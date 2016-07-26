MUNICH Islamist terrorism has arrived in Germany and politicians must address the public's concerns about security and immigration, Bavaria state premier Horst Seehofer said on Tuesday.

"Each attack, each act of terrorism, is one too many. Islamist terrorism has arrived in Germany," Seehofer told a news conference.

A spate of attacks in Germany since July 18 have left 11 people dead and dozens injured, fuelling public unease about Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door refugee policy. More than a million migrants entered Germany last year, many fleeing conflict in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

