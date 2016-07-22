Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on Feb 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
MUNICH Police in Munich have told people to stay in their homes or, if outside, to seek shelter indoors while the shopping mall shooting emergency in the German city remains ongoing.
The Munich police Facebook page said witnesses had reported seeing three different gunmen. Those witnesses also said there was shooting in nearby streets as well as inside the Olympia shopping mall.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO Police were investigating a single suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people, with a second person who was arrested now considered a witness, authorities said on Monday.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to act as defender of Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.