BERLIN A man arrested in Germany on Wednesday on suspicion of storing materials that could be used as explosives had material in his apartment glorifying Islamic State, broadcaster rbb quoted the president of Brandenburg state police as saying.

Police had said earlier that there were no signs that the 27-year-old man arrested in the eastern town of Eisenhuettenstadt had been planning a terrorist attack and there were no indication he had an Islamist militant motive.

The rbb broadcaster cited the Brandenburg police president, Hans-Juergen Moerke, as saying the suspicion of terrorism could not be ruled out.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)