FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 hours ago
Islamic State magazine names June attackers in Paris, Brussels
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 12 hours ago

Islamic State magazine names June attackers in Paris, Brussels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attempted militant attacks in Europe last month.

The group's monthly online magazine Rumiyah, issued on Thursday, named Abu Maysun al-Faransi as the man who rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees on June 19.

The man, who was known to French security services, died in the incident and the Paris prosecutor's counter-terrorism unit.

Rumiyah also named Usamah Zaryuh as the man who set off a small explosion at Brussels' central train station on June 21. The man was shot and killed by security forces.

There were no casualties in either attack.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; writing by Amina Ismail; editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.